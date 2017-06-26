HHP Electrical - we have an opportunity for an Experienced Electrician to join our team. Minimum ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
Job Title Business Consultant
Henley Information Systems Ltd is an independent information systems consultancy providing expertise and advice to construction industry companies using COINS software, based in Henley.
We have a vacancy for:
Experienced Business Consultant (full or part time)
The successful candidate should possess the following attributes:
• Industry experience with an IT, construction or accountancy company
• Ideally be educated to degree level or have qualifications in accountancy, surveying, information systems or information technology
• Excellent interpersonal skills
• Hold a full driving licence - you will need to be prepared for regular,
We invite you to send your profile to joinus@hisl.co.uk by 21st July 2017
Further information www.hisl.co.uk
