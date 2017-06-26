Henley Information Systems Ltd is an independent information systems consultancy providing expertise and advice to construction industry companies using COINS software, based in Henley.

We have a vacancy for:

Experienced Business Consultant (full or part time)

The successful candidate should possess the following attributes:

• Industry experience with an IT, construction or accountancy company

• Ideally be educated to degree level or have qualifications in accountancy, surveying, information systems or information technology

• Excellent interpersonal skills

• Hold a full driving licence - you will need to be prepared for regular, UK based, travel

We invite you to send your profile to joinus@hisl.co.uk by 21st July 2017

Further information www.hisl.co.uk