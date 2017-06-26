HHP Electrical - we have an opportunity for an Experienced Electrician to join our team. Minimum ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
Job Title Lettings
Location WALLINGFORD
LETTINGS ADMINISTRATOR
Full-time Property Manager/Administrator is required for our office in Wallingford.
The candidate should be friendly and approachable Have good organizational skills.
Excellent verbal and written communication.
Be able to work on own and as part of a team.
Drivers Licence Experience preferred but not essential.
Please provide us with a brief description of yourself and send your C.V. to info@homebasepropertymanagement.co.uk
