Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lettings Administrator

Job Title Lettings

Location WALLINGFORD

LETTINGS ADMINISTRATOR

Full-time Property Manager/Administrator is required for our office in Wallingford.

The candidate should be friendly and approachable Have good organizational skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Be able to work on own and as part of a team.

Drivers Licence Experience preferred but not essential.

Please provide us with a brief description of yourself and send your C.V. to info@homebasepropertymanagement.co.uk

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33