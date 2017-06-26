Monday, 26 June 2017

Experienced Electrician

Job Title Electrical

Location Henley on Thames

HHP Electrical - we have an opportunity for an Experienced Electrician to join our team.

Minimum qualifications to include NVQ/C&G, 7th Edition with testing.

This is a permanent role with attractive benefits Please forward your C.V. with a letter of introduction including relevant experience to info@hhpelectrical.co.uk

