Johnson Matthey Technology Centre – Sonning Common

Vacancy: Purchase Ledger Clerk - 12 months FTC (Ref:H06)

Location: Sonning Common

Johnson Matthey PLC is a leading international FTSE 100 speciality chemicals company and a world leader in advanced materials technology. It has operations in over 30 countries and employs around 11,000 people.

The Technology Centre, based in Sonning Common, undertakes research work for the group, A temporary vacancy has arisen at the Technology Centre for a Purchase Ledger Clerk in the Accounts and Administration team.

Key responsibilities:

• Review and update supplier information on system

• Matching supplier invoices with purchase order or goods received note

• Coding and posting of supplier invoices, credit notes and employee expense claims into the accounting system

• Reconcile supplier statements

• Produce and post monthly accrual schedule/journal

Are you the ideal candidate?

You will have:

• Minimum 2 years relevant work experience

• Flexibility, good communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with others

• Good numeracy skill

• Intermediate knowledge of Microsoft Excel

• Good working knowledge of payable subsystem of JDE or similar accounting System

We offer a competitive package including amongst other benefits, a company pension scheme, 25 days annual leave, medical benefits and after a qualifying period, a share incentive plan. All employees are encouraged to further their personal development through training and education by the Company.

How to apply:

If you would like to be considered for this position, please apply online with your C.V. and covering letter at www.matthey.com/careers

Closing date for applications: Friday 7th July 2017

Johnson Matthey PLC is an equal opportunities employer and positively encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, religion or belief.