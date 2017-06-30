Department Support Administrator
We are seeking to appoint an experienced
Friday, 30 June 2017
Henley Business School, Greenlands, Henley
£18,940.00 - £23,164.00
Ref: SRF19512
We are seeking to appoint an experienced
You will provide a central point of contact for academics, delivering an excellent,
You will have:
· Administration/
· Experience of diary management, meeting organisation and minute taking
· Good written and verbal communication skills including an excellent telephone manner
· Good planning and organisational skills to ensure tasks are completed to deadlines. together with the ability to prioritise and schedule multiple tasks
· Excellent PC skills, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint, together with the ability and experience to extract information via the internet to assist in research
· Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to build rapport and create and sustain effective working relationships both internally and externally
· Self-motivated with the initiative to make progress without close supervision
· Able to maintain effectiveness under pressure
· Flexible and resilient approach
· Own your own transport, and able to travel between the Whiteknights and Greenland’s campus when required
For an informal discussion, please contact either Janice Goodwin, Department Manager on 01491 418 766 or Janice.goodwin@henley.ac.uk
To apply, please click on the apply button below.
Closing date: 14 July 2017.
Interview date: 26 July 2017.
The University is committed to having a diverse and inclusive workforce and we welcome applications for job-share, part-time and flexible working arrangements which will be considered in line with business needs.
