Department Support Administrator

We are seeking to appoint an experienced administrator to provide efficient and effective administration for the department of Leadership, Organisations and Behaviour.

You will provide a central point of contact for academics, delivering an excellent, high quality service to external and internal stakeholders in the activities of LOB. Supporting the Department Manager in the day-to-day administration and operational support of the Department, you will have the ability to work on your own initiative with minimum supervision, as much of the time this role is autonomous.

You will have:

· Administration/ secretarial /PA experience

· Experience of diary management, meeting organisation and minute taking

· Good written and verbal communication skills including an excellent telephone manner

· Good planning and organisational skills to ensure tasks are completed to deadlines. together with the ability to prioritise and schedule multiple tasks

· Excellent PC skills, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint, together with the ability and experience to extract information via the internet to assist in research

· Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to build rapport and create and sustain effective working relationships both internally and externally

· Self-motivated with the initiative to make progress without close supervision

· Able to maintain effectiveness under pressure

· Flexible and resilient approach

· Own your own transport, and able to travel between the Whiteknights and Greenland’s campus when required

For an informal discussion, please contact either Janice Goodwin, Department Manager on 01491 418 766 or Janice.goodwin@henley.ac.uk

Closing date: 14 July 2017.

Interview date: 26 July 2017.

