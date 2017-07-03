Teaching Assistant Vacancy

7 hours per day (8:30am – 3:30pm) initially on a temporary contract)

Hourly rate £8.05 to £9.02

Applicants must have a good standard of written and spoken English, be numerate, ideally have experience of working with Foundation Stage children and have an understanding of how children develop and learn in the Early Years.

Closing date: Wednesday 12th July

However applications may be considered on receipt.

Interviews will take place during the week commencing 17th July 2017.

This post will commence on 1st September 2017. Please contact the school office to arrange a visit, further information or an application form.

Nettlebed Community School is committed to safeguarding and the welfare of its pupils. An enhanced DBS disclosure will be required.

Nettlebed Community School, High Street, Nettlebed, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 5DA, 01491 641328 Office.2504@nettlebed.oxon.sch.uk