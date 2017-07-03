Research Associate – Maths Graduate

Accession Healthcare Consulting is a fast growing management consultancy, which helps clients across the pharmaceutical industry find creative, practical and actionable solutions to the challenges they face.

Our industry leading consulting services and solutions help to ensure patients across the UK continue to gain access to innovative and life-changing medicines and devices.

This is an exciting opportunity for a graduate in a quantitative field (Degree in maths, computer science or economics preferred) to join our company at a time of significant growth.

The successful candidate will work alongside Accession’s core consulting team on complex and high profile projects with clients from some of the biggest names in the global pharmaceutical industry.

The ideal candidate will have an interest, additional academic qualification or experience in the life sciences. Our talent pool demands, supports and rewards the highest performance.

For a full job spec or to apply, please send a covering letter explaining why (including salary expectations) and a copy of your c.v. to Lisa Wagstaff, Business Operations Director: lisa.wagstaff@accessionhealth.com