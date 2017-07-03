Monday, 03 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Graduates

Job Title Graduates

Location Henley-on-Thames

Calling All Recent Graduates and Undergraduates Are you looking for either a permanent graduate or temporary summer role? We are working with a variety of local companies helping them source candidates for: Finance, Marketing and Administration roles If this sounds right for you, then look no further! Please send your cv. to info@bborecruitment.com Or call us on 01491 877482 • Henley-On-Thames •

Jobs

Graduates

Calling All Recent Graduates and Undergraduates Are you looking for either a permanent graduate or ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33