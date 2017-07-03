Calling All Recent Graduates and Undergraduates Are you looking for either a permanent graduate or ... [more]
Job Title Business Consultant
Henley Information Systems Ltd. is an independent consultancy providing expertise and advice to construction industry companies using COINS software.
We have a vacancy for an Experienced Business Consultant
(full or part-time)
The successful candidate should possess the following attributes:
Industry experience with an IT, construction or accountancy company.
Ideally be educated to degree level or have qualifications in accountancy, surveying, information systems or information technology
Excellent interpersonal skills
Hold a full driving licence - you will need to be prepared for regular UK based travel.
We invite you to send your profile to joinus@hisl.co.uk by 21st July 2017
Further information www.hisl.co.uk
