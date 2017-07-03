Henley Information Systems Ltd. is an independent consultancy providing expertise and advice to construction industry companies using COINS software.

We have a vacancy for an Experienced Business Consultant

(full or part-time)

The successful candidate should possess the following attributes:

Industry experience with an IT, construction or accountancy company.

Ideally be educated to degree level or have qualifications in accountancy, surveying, information systems or information technology

Excellent interpersonal skills

Hold a full driving licence - you will need to be prepared for regular UK based travel.

We invite you to send your profile to joinus@hisl.co.uk by 21st July 2017

Further information www.hisl.co.uk