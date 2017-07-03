Calling All Recent Graduates and Undergraduates Are you looking for either a permanent graduate or ... [more]
Monday, 03 July 2017
Job Title Gardener
Location Henley on Thames
Private Household - Country Estate
Henley-on-Thames vicinity,
with a good understanding of plants and vegetables and maintenance of formal gardens. hard working, reliable and able to understand instructions in English. An ability to do handy jobs a bonus.
Your mission: to run an organised and efficient garden in a friendly and intuitive manner.
Key tasks: Maintaining and improving extensive gardens, planting and propagating, keeping timely and accurate records.
Key
The successful candidate must be hard working and flexible i.e. able to respond to the ever-changing needs of an extensive garden and be good at prioritising not procrastinating!
Honest, loyal and kind you must like children and animals and have lots of common sense and likeable and easy-going personality. This is a happy household and we want to keep it that way!
This is a full-time position, therefore garden contractors need not apply.
Contact manorpivateoffice@gmail.com
