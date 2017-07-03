Bishopswood School is a small and successful special school for pupils aged 2 – 16 years who have severe, profound and / or complex learning difficulties, of which an increasing number are on the autistic spectrum. This friendly and supportive school has an inclusive ethos. Please note that Bishopswood is a split site school (primary and secondary departments at Sonning Common and nursery department at Henley-on-Thames); the school is close to Reading.

Learning Support Assistant (LSA)

We have one ‘full time’ post for 30 hours starting in September. The post offers interesting and rewarding opportunities for a caring, enthusiastic and energetic person who ideally has experience of working with children.

Playworkers: to assist with the provision of care and creative activities for Bishopswood children after school on a Tuesday and/or Wednesday and/or Thursday in term-time (part-time). Rate of pay is £10.50 which includes holiday pay.

If you would like to find out more, please ring to discuss or contact the school for an information pack on: telephone 0118 9724311 or email office@bishopswoodschool.co.uk

Closing date for applications: Tuesday, July 11th

Interview date: Tuesday, July 18th

We are also looking for Supply teachers, LSAs and Lunchtime Supervisors. If you are interested in finding out more, and you think you may have the necessary skills and experience, please contact the school to make an appointment.

Oxfordshire Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. This post involves the type of work with children and young people, that requires applicants to undertake a Disclosure and Barring Service Enhanced check.