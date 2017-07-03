Calling All Recent Graduates and Undergraduates Are you looking for either a permanent graduate or ... [more]
Monday, 03 July 2017
Job Title School Admin Officer
Frieth, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 6PR
Telephone: 01494 881 554
e-mail office@frieth.bucks.sch.uk
Headteacher:
NOR 125
School Administrative Officer
Location:
Ref: FS05750
Contract type: Permanent
Salary range: BPS 3
Part-time 0.8
Overview:
We are looking to appoint an experienced and highly motivated Administrative Officer to ensure the smooth running of the school office.
About us:
About the role - we can offer:
• The opportunity to work in a forward thinking school
Opportunities for further training and career development
Friendly, enthusiastic and caring staff
Eager, enthusiastic and beautifully behaved children
Very supportive governors and parents.
About you - the ideal candidate will have:
Energy, enthusiasm, adaptability and a good sense of humour
Excellent communication skills
Experience of working with SIM's and Microsoft Office
Experience of administrating the Single Central Record
A commitment to safeguarding in school
The ability to work in partnership with all staff, teaching and support, governors and parents with resilience and enthusiasm
A commitment to discretion and confidentiality
Other information:
To get a full sense of our wonderful school and its idyllic setting, visits are strongly recommended. Application forms are available from the school office or may be downloaded from www.buckscc.gov.uk. Please send completed application forms
Closing date: 12 pm, Friday 7th July 2017
Interviews provisionally Thursday 13th July 2017
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and appointment to this post is subject to an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check.
Calling All Recent Graduates and Undergraduates Are you looking for either a permanent graduate or ... [more]
Research Associate - Maths Graduate
Research Associate – Maths Graduate Accession Healthcare Consulting is a fast growing management ... [more]
Henley Information Systems Ltd. is an independent consultancy providing expertise and advice to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say