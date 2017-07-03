Frieth CEC School

Frieth, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 6PR

Telephone: 01494 881 554

e-mail office@frieth.bucks.sch.uk

Headteacher: Mrs. Jo Reid

NOR 125

School Administrative Officer

Location: Frieth

Ref: FS05750

Contract type: Permanent

Salary range: BPS 3

Part-time 0.8

Overview:

We are looking to appoint an experienced and highly motivated Administrative Officer to ensure the smooth running of the school office.

About us:

Frieth is a friendly and successful Church of England School situated in an area of Outstanding natural beauty with a friendly, supportive team and enthusiastic and motivated pupils.

About the role - we can offer:

• The opportunity to work in a forward thinking school

Opportunities for further training and career development

Friendly, enthusiastic and caring staff

Eager, enthusiastic and beautifully behaved children

Very supportive governors and parents.

About you - the ideal candidate will have:

Energy, enthusiasm, adaptability and a good sense of humour

Excellent communication skills

Experience of working within a school office.

Experience of working with SIM's and Microsoft Office

Experience of administrating the Single Central Record

A commitment to safeguarding in school

The ability to work in partnership with all staff, teaching and support, governors and parents with resilience and enthusiasm

A commitment to discretion and confidentiality

Other information:

To get a full sense of our wonderful school and its idyllic setting, visits are strongly recommended. Application forms are available from the school office or may be downloaded from www.buckscc.gov.uk. Please send completed application forms direct to the school.

Closing date: 12 pm, Friday 7th July 2017

Interviews provisionally Thursday 13th July 2017

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and appointment to this post is subject to an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check.