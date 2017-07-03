Recruitment Fair - Royal Holloway University of London

Thursday 6th July 3pm - 8pm

Windsor Building, Royal Holloway, Egham, Surrey TW20 OEX

Commercial Services

Are you looking for an exciting new opportunity to work in our brand new flag ship building?

We are looking for a team of dynamic, well presented people with excellent communication skills to come and work in our cafes, bars and restaurants.

We are recruiting for a variety of different roles, including managers, baristas, team leaders, kitchen assitants and chefs of all levels, includingpastry chefs.

We offer flexible working (term time only and part-time as well as full-time contracts) and full training. All positions will be based at our campus in Egham.

To find out more about the openings we have available, please come and visit our team at our Recruitment Fair on Thursday 6th July from 3pm .

There's no need to book, just turn up and bring your CV with you.to catering

Can't Attend? Then please send your CV to catering@royalholloway.ac.uk

Royal Holloway is committed to equality and diversity, and encourages applications from all sections of the community.

www.royalholloway.ac.uk