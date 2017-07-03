Calling All Recent Graduates and Undergraduates Are you looking for either a permanent graduate or ... [more]
Monday, 03 July 2017
Job Title Recruitment
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Recruitment Fair - Royal Holloway University of London
Thursday 6th July
Windsor Building, Royal Holloway, Egham, Surrey TW20 OEX
Commercial Services
Are you looking for an exciting new opportunity to work in our brand new
We are looking for a team of dynamic,
We are recruiting for a variety of different roles, including managers, baristas, team leaders, kitchen
We offer flexible working (term time only and part-time as well as full-time contracts) and full training. All positions will be based at our campus in Egham.
To find out more about the openings we have available, please come and visit our team at our Recruitment Fair on Thursday 6th July from
There's no need to book, just turn up and bring your CV with you.to catering
Can't Attend? Then please send your CV to catering@royalholloway.ac.uk
Royal Holloway is committed to equality and
