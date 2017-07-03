Electrex World Ltd.

Stoke Row, Henley-on-Thames

www.electrexworld.co.uk

We have a full-time permanent vacancy in our Packing, goods in/out department

The successful candidate must be well organized able to work to deadlines, enthusiastic and energetic and have a good eye for detail. Duties to include picking, packing, checking goods in and out and stock control.

Fork lift experience is an advantage but not necessary.

Competitive salary offered

Transport needed

No agency calls