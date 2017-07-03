Calling All Recent Graduates and Undergraduates Are you looking for either a permanent graduate or ... [more]
Monday, 03 July 2017
Job Title Purchase Ledger
Location READING
Electrex World Ltd.
Stoke Row, Henley-on-Thames
We have a full-time permanent vacancy in our Packing, goods in/out department
The successful candidate must be well
Fork lift experience is an advantage but not necessary.
Competitive salary offered
Transport needed
No agency calls
Please email your C.V. to info@Electrexworld.co.uk with a covering letter introducing
