Matron, Minibus Drivers, Payroll Administrator

Monday, 03 July 2017
Job Title Department Support Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Shiplake College, Henley-on-Thames
Opportunities to work at Shiplake College
470 boys (11-18) and girls (16-18), boarding and day | HMC, The Society of Heads, BSA
Matron
Part-time (all day Friday and Saturday mornings)
Start September 2017 £10.82 per hour)
Working closely with the Housemaster, Matrons are key members of the team in both day and boarding houses. The successful candidate will be a team player, empathetic approachable an excellent communicator, well organised thrive on variety with a good sense of humour. Essential to the role is a high level of confidentiality and integrity.
Minibus Drivers
16 hours per week 6:30 am - 8 am Mon-Sat, 6:15 pm -7:45 pm Mon-Fri
Start September 2017 £10 per hour
We are seeking to recruit a team of experienced minibus drivers (in excess of 16 passengers) who are cheerful and outgoing to drive our pupils back and forth to school. Due to insurance restrictions, you must be over 21 years of age and have held a full UK driving licence for at least 2 years, hold a D1 licence (or entitlement) with no accidents, claims or motoring convictions from the last 5 years.
Payroll Administrator
37.5 hours per week, Mon-Fri all year round
To start as soon as possible £25-30k depending on experience
WE are seeking to appoint an experienced Payroll Administrator with general accountancy skills. This role is responsible for producing the College payroll for teaching and support staff. The job holder is also required to support the Accountant with various ad hoc duties e.g. balance sheet accounts and bank reconciliations.
Closing date for all vacancies: Monday 17 July
Interviews: Wednesday 26 or Thursday 27 July
All Staff enjoy a free lunch and evening meal if on duty. In addition, staff are encouraged to take the opportunity to make use of the free gym membership, open air swimming and join a variety of staff teams such as football and cricket. You will also be offered a contributory pension scheme.
Informal pre-application discussions and visits welcome; please call Moya Flynn on 01189 405 218. For further details and an application form go to www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies
Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be prepared to undergo appropriate child protection screening including checks with past employers and the DBS. The school is an equal opportunities employer.
