Matron, Minibus Drivers, Payroll Administrator

Matron

Part-time (all day Friday and Saturday mornings)

Start September 2017 £10.82 per hour)

Working closely with the Housemaster, Matrons are key members of the team in both day and boarding houses. The successful candidate will be a team player, empathetic approachable an excellent communicator, well organised thrive on variety with a good sense of humour. Essential to the role is a high level of confidentiality and integrity. Experience of working with young people in a pastoral capacity would be an advantage. Full training and support will be provided. This is a term time only position (38 weeks per year).

Minibus Drivers

16 hours per week 6:30 am - 8 am Mon-Sat, 6:15 pm -7:45 pm Mon-Fri

Start September 2017 £10 per hour

We are seeking to recruit a team of experienced minibus drivers (in excess of 16 passengers) who are cheerful and outgoing to drive our pupils back and forth to school. Due to insurance restrictions, you must be over 21 years of age and have held a full UK driving licence for at least 2 years, hold a D1 licence (or entitlement) with no accidents, claims or motoring convictions from the last 5 years.

Payroll Administrator

37.5 hours per week, Mon-Fri all year round

To start as soon as possible £25-30k depending on experience

WE are seeking to appoint an experienced Payroll Administrator with general accountancy skills. This role is responsible for producing the College payroll for teaching and support staff. The job holder is also required to support the Accountant with various ad hoc duties e.g. balance sheet accounts and bank reconciliations. Experience of calculating teachers' salaries would be an advantage, but is not essential.

Closing date for all vacancies: Monday 17 July

Interviews: Wednesday 26 or Thursday 27 July

All Staff enjoy a free lunch and evening meal if on duty. In addition, staff are encouraged to take the opportunity to make use of the free gym membership, open air swimming and join a variety of staff teams such as football and cricket. You will also be offered a contributory pension scheme.

Informal pre-application discussions and visits welcome; please call Moya Flynn on 01189 405 218. For further details and an application form go to www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies

Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be prepared to undergo appropriate child protection screening including checks with past employers and the DBS. The school is an equal opportunities employer.