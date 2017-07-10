Watch Assembler

Monday, 10 July 2017

Job Title HR

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Full-time, Permanent

Bremont is a British Luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.

Watch Assemblers are required to join our expanding Watch Assembly team, based in Henley-on-Thames.
Key responsibilities include the assembly of mechanical watches to exacting standards.


The ideal candidate would have an engineering background, with experience in assembly or fitting, although full training will be given.

To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com

