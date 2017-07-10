St Piran's - Inspiring Confidence Science Teaching Assistant Part-time • Required September 2017 We ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
Job Title HR
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Watch Assembler
Full-time, Permanent
Bremont is a British Luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.
Watch Assemblers are required to join our expanding Watch Assembly team, based in Henley-on-Thames.
Key responsibilities include the assembly of mechanical watches to exacting standards.
The ideal candidate would have an engineering background, with experience in assembly or fitting, although full training will be given.
To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com
