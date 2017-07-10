Quality Control Assistant

Full-time, Permanent

Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.

A Quality Control Assistant is required to join our expanding Quality Control Department, based in Henley-on-Thames.

Key responsibilities include the inspection of individual parts and completed watches to the highest standards.

The ideal candidate would have an engineering background, with experience in inspection both mechanically and visuallly , though full training will be given.

To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com