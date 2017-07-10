St Piran's - Inspiring Confidence Science Teaching Assistant Part-time • Required September 2017 We ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
Job Title HR
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Quality Control Assistant
Full-time, Permanent
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.
A Quality Control Assistant is required to join our expanding Quality Control Department, based in Henley-on-Thames.
Key responsibilities include the inspection of individual parts and completed watches to the highest standards.
The ideal candidate would have an engineering background, with experience in inspection both mechanically and
To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com
