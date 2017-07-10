Monday, 10 July 2017

Receptionist

Job Title Receptionist

Location Pangbourne

Full-time Receptionist sought by Richard Wilson Long Solicitors.

Required for busy High St practice in Pangbourne.
Must be computer literate with the ability to work under pressure and willing to undertake secretarial/admin duties.
Please send your CV, covering letter and expected salary to Karen Charles: karen@richardwilsonlong.co.uk

Closing date Friday 21/07/2017

