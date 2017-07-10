Sir William Borlases's Grammar School

Modern Foreign Languages Co-ordinator

£18,517 pa FTE (£12,622 actual) • 30.5 hours per week, 38 weeks per year (term time only) 3 days per week

9.30am – 3.30pm, 2 days per week 9.30am – 5pm

Required from 1st September 2017

We are looking to appoint a Modern Foreign Languages Co-ordinator to support the busy MFL Department.

For an application form please go to www.swbgs.com and click on Job Vacancies or email asummerfield@swbgs.com for more information.

Applications submitted via email should be sent to Mrs Anna Summerfield: asummerfield@swbgs.com

Closing date: 9am , Monday 17 July 2017

Interviews: Wednesday 19 July 2017

Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any successful applicant will be required to undertake an Enhanced Disclosure check by the Disclosure and Barring Service along with other relevant employment checks.

Sir William Borlase's Grammar School

West Street Marlow SL7 2BR

Telephone: 01628 816 500

Email:enquiries@swbgs.com