Monday, 10 July 2017
Job Title Foreign Languages
Sir William Borlases's Grammar School
Modern Foreign Languages Co-ordinator
£18,517 pa FTE (£12,622 actual) • 30.5 hours per week, 38 weeks per year (term time only) 3 days per week
9.30am – 3.30pm, 2 days per week 9.30am –
Required from 1st September 2017
We are looking to appoint a Modern Foreign Languages
For an application form please go to www.swbgs.com and click on Job Vacancies or email asummerfield@swbgs.com for more information.
Applications submitted via email should be sent to Mrs Anna Summerfield: asummerfield@swbgs.com
Closing date:
Interviews: Wednesday 19 July 2017
Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any successful applicant will be required to undertake an Enhanced Disclosure check by the Disclosure and Barring Service along with other relevant employment checks.
Sir William Borlase's Grammar School
West Street Marlow SL7 2BR
Telephone: 01628 816 500
Email:enquiries@swbgs.com
Headmaster:
