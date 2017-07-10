The Holst Group - making the most of your people since 1984 - seek a Business Development Manager.

£25-£30k OTE £55k with uncapped commission.



Are you competitive?

Can you overcome objections and achieve your goals?

Do people see you as friendly, sociable and outgoing?



We are seeking a Business Development Manager (BDM) to drive new-name business via a mix of incoming, self-generated and networked leads. If you have a strong sales background then we want to hear from you!

You’ll join a great team in central Henley with 2-3 days per week out visiting clients.



Contact: 0845 456 4000 or joemmerson@holstgroup.co.uk