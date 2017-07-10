St Piran's - Inspiring Confidence Science Teaching Assistant Part-time • Required September 2017 We ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
Job Title Business Dev
Location Henley on Thames
The Holst Group - making the most of your people since 1984 - seek a Business Development Manager.
£25-£30k OTE £55k with uncapped commission.
Are you competitive?
Can you overcome objections and achieve your goals?
Do people see you as friendly, sociable and outgoing?
We are seeking a Business Development Manager (BDM) to drive new-name business via a mix of incoming, self-generated and networked leads. If you have a strong sales background then we want to hear from you!
You’ll join a great team in central Henley with 2-3 days per week out visiting clients.
Contact: 0845 456 4000 or joemmerson@holstgroup.co.uk
