The United Benefice of Henley with Remenham are seeking an

ORGANIST AND CHOIRMASTER/MISTRESS

for the Churches of St Mary, Henley-on-Thames and St Nicholas, Remenham.

Full details are available from the Parish Office, The Rectory, Hart Street Henley-on-Thames, RG9 2AU



01491 577340 office.hwr@lineone.net