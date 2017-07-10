St Piran's - Inspiring Confidence Science Teaching Assistant Part-time • Required September 2017 We ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
Job Title HR
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
The United Benefice of Henley with Remenham are seeking an
ORGANIST AND CHOIRMASTER/MISTRESS
for the Churches of St Mary, Henley-on-Thames and St Nicholas, Remenham.
Full details are available from the Parish Office, The Rectory, Hart Street Henley-on-Thames, RG9 2AU
01491 577340 office.hwr@lineone.net
