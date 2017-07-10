Monday, 10 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Organist and Choirmaster/Mistress

Job Title HR

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

The United Benefice of Henley with Remenham are seeking an

ORGANIST AND CHOIRMASTER/MISTRESS

for the Churches of St Mary, Henley-on-Thames and St Nicholas, Remenham.

Full details are available from the Parish Office, The Rectory, Hart Street Henley-on-Thames, RG9 2AU


01491 577340 office.hwr@lineone.net

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33