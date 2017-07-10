St Piran's - Inspiring confidence

School Receptionist

Required September 2017

An exciting new opportunity has arisen at St Piran's School for a School Receptionist. You will meet and greet all visitors and be the first point of contact for current parents, as well as provide general administrative support to the School Office.

This position will be term-time only, full-time, 8 am to 5 pm or for the right candidate we will consider a job share, 8 am to 12:45 pm and 12:30 pm to 5 pm,

An application form and details can be obtained from our website: www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to: Mrs. Sarah Wheeler, Head's PA at the address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday 19 July 2017

Interviews: week commencing Monday 24 July 2017

St Piran's School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young children and expect all staff to share this commitment.

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ

01628 594 300 office@stpirans.co.uk

www.stpirans.co.uk IAPS

IAPS Independent School - Co-educational

Day School - 400+ pupils

St Piran's is a registered charity number 309094