St Piran's - Inspiring Confidence Science Teaching Assistant Part-time • Required September 2017 We ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
Job Title Receptionist
Location MAIDENHEAD
St Piran's - Inspiring confidence
School Receptionist
Required September 2017
An exciting new opportunity has arisen at St Piran's School for a School Receptionist. You will meet and greet all visitors and be the first point of contact for current parents, as well as provide general administrative support to the School Office.
This position will be term-time only, full-time, 8 am to 5 pm or for the right candidate we will consider a job share, 8 am to 12:45 pm and 12:30 pm to 5 pm,
An application form and details can be obtained from our website: www.stpirans.co.uk
Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees
Closing date: Wednesday 19 July 2017
Interviews: week commencing Monday 24 July 2017
St Piran's School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young children and expect all staff to share this commitment.
Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ
01628 594 300 office@stpirans.co.uk
www.stpirans.co.uk IAPS
IAPS Independent School - Co-educational
Day School - 400+ pupils
St Piran's is a registered charity number 309094
St Piran's - Inspiring Confidence Science Teaching Assistant Part-time • Required September 2017 We ... [more]
St Piran's - Inspiring confidence School Receptionist Required September 2017 An exciting new ... [more]
The Holst Group - making the most of your people since 1984 - seek a Business Development Manager. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say