Science Teaching Assistant

Job Title Science Teaching

Location MAIDENHEAD

St Piran's - Inspiring Confidence

Science Teaching Assistant

Part-time • Required September 2017

We are looking for a Science Teaching Assistant to work with Years 5 and 6.

This position is part-time, term time only, 8am - 1pm, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. No specific or technical experience is needed, just initiative, a willingness to support and help the teacher, and an enthusiasm for working in a school environment.

An application form and details can be obtained from our website: www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contract details of three referees to: Mrs. Sarah Wheeler, Head's PA, at the address below or headspa@Stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday 19 July 2017

Interviews: w/c Monday 24 July 2017

St Piran's School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young children and expect all staff to share this commitment.

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ

01628 594 300 office@stpirans.co.uk

www.stpirans.co.uk IAPS

IAPS Independent School - Co-educational

Day School - 400+ pupils

St Piran's is a registered charitynumber 309094

