St Piran's - Inspiring Confidence Science Teaching Assistant Part-time • Required September 2017 We ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
Job Title Science Teaching
Location MAIDENHEAD
St Piran's - Inspiring Confidence
Science Teaching Assistant
Part-time • Required September 2017
We are looking for a Science Teaching Assistant to work with Years 5 and 6.
This position is part-time, term time only,
An application form and details can be obtained from our website: www.stpirans.co.uk
Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contract details of three referees
Closing date: Wednesday 19 July 2017
Interviews: w/c Monday 24 July 2017
St Piran's School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young children and expect all staff to share this commitment.
Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ
01628 594 300 office@stpirans.co.uk
www.stpirans.co.uk IAPS
IAPS Independent School - Co-educational
Day School - 400+ pupils
St Piran's is a registered
St Piran's - Inspiring Confidence Science Teaching Assistant Part-time • Required September 2017 We ... [more]
St Piran's - Inspiring confidence School Receptionist Required September 2017 An exciting new ... [more]
The Holst Group - making the most of your people since 1984 - seek a Business Development Manager. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say