Monday, 10 July 2017
Job Title Department Support Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Quality Manager
Full-time, Permanent
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.
An experienced Quality Manager is required to join and head up our expanding Quality Control Department, based in Henley-on-Thames.
Key responsibilities include managing the Quality Control Department, liaising with the Production and Procurement divisions, liaising with suppliers for non-conforming parts and ultimately ensuring that all parts and completed Watches are maintained to the highest quality standards.
The ideal candidate will have an engineering background, with proven experience in managing a Quality Control Department, a strong knowledge of mechanical and visual inspection techniques.
To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com
