Monday, 17 July 2017
Job Title HR
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.
Watch Assembler
Full-time, permanent
Watch Assemblers are required to join our expanding Watch Assembly team, based in Henley-on-Thames.
Key responsibilities include the assembly of mechanical watches to exacting standards.
The ideal candidate would have an engineering background, with experience in assembly or fitting, although full
To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com
