Teacher of Sport and Admissions Assistant

The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames Valley. We have the following vacancies:

TEACHER OF SPORT 0.4 FTE

Required for September 2017

We are looking to appoint a teacher of L2 and L3 Vocational Sport to join a dynamic forward-looking department. The ability to coach football (men and women’s squads) would be an advantage. Vocational sport continues to be popular and successful subject, we are looking for an enthusiastic, qualified practitioner to join our teaching team and work with colleagues to motivate students and raise achievement.

The salary will be on the Sixth Form Colleges’ Main Teachers’ Pay Spine up to £37,984 per annum(pro rata for Part Time Teachers).

Applications are to be received by 10 am on Monday 24 July 2017. Interviews will be held during this week.

FULL TIME ADMISSIONS ASSISTANT

Required asap

We are looking to appoint a full time Admissions Assistant to work with the admissions team to process applications and participate in the College Enrolment and Advisory Service and interviewing administration.

The salary will be on the College’s Support Staff Pay Spine up to £21,192 per annum.

Applications are to be received by 12 noon on Wednesday 26 July and interviews are to be held on Monday 31 July 2017.

An application form and job description for both these positions can be:

· downloaded from The Henley College website www.henleycol.ac.uk/vacancies

· obtained by emailing Caroline Adamson on cadm@henleycol.ac.uk

· requested by telephoning the recruitment line 01491 634222

Please note that consideration will only be given to those applications received on The Henley College application form.

The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. The positions are subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.