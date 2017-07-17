Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Teacher of Sport and Admissions Assistant

Job Title Teacher

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames Valley.   We have the following vacancies:

 

TEACHER OF SPORT 0.4 FTE

Required for September 2017

 

We are looking to appoint a teacher of L2 and L3 Vocational Sport to join a dynamic forward-looking department. The ability to coach football (men and women’s squads) would be an advantage.Vocational sport continues to be popular and successful subject, we are looking for an enthusiastic, qualified practitioner to join our teaching team and work with colleagues to motivate students and raise achievement. 

 

The salary will be on the Sixth Form Colleges’ Main Teachers’ Pay Spine up to £37,984 per annum(pro rata for Part Time Teachers).

 

Applications are to be received by 10 am on Monday 24 July 2017. Interviews will be held during this week.

 

FULL TIME ADMISSIONS ASSISTANT

Required asap

 

We are looking to appoint a full time Admissions Assistant to work with the admissions team to process applications and participate in the College Enrolment and Advisory Service and interviewing administration.

 

The salary will be on the College’s Support Staff Pay Spine up to £21,192 per annum.

 

Applications are to be received by 12 noon on Wednesday 26 July and interviews are to be held on Monday 31 July 2017.

 

An application form and job description for both these positions can be:

·         downloaded from The Henley College website www.henleycol.ac.uk/vacancies

·         obtained by emailing Caroline Adamson on cadm@henleycol.ac.uk

·         requested by telephoning the recruitment line 01491 634222

 

Please note that consideration will only be given to those applications received on The Henley College application form.

The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. The positions are subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.

Jobs

Quality Manager

Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. Quality Manager Full-time,... [more]

 

Watch Assembler

Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. Watch Assembler Full-time,... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33