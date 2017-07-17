Tesco Express - Goring New Store opening Monday 7th August 2017 Vacancies available apply at www.... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
Job Title HR
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.
Quality Control Assistant
Full-time, permanent
A Quality Control Assistant is required to join our expanding Quality Control Department, based in Henley-on-Thames.
Key responsibilities include the inspection of individual parts and completed watches to the highest standards.
The ideal candidate would have an engineering background, with experience in inspection both mechanically and visually, although full training will be given.
To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com
