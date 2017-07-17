VACANCY: Purchase Ledger Clerk -12 months FTC (Ref: H06)

LOCATION: Sonning Common

Johnson Matthey PLC is a leading international FTSE 100 speciality chemicals company and a world leader in advanced materials technology. It has operations in over 30 countries and employs around 11,000 people.

A vacancy has arisen for a Purchase ledger clerk to join our friendly and experienced Accounts team in providing support to our business. The role is at the Johnson Matthey Technology Centre, a JM group research facility based in Sonning Common. This is a great opportunity for someone seeking either a first role in Accounts or for someone bringing their existing skills to the role. Opportunities exist to gain experience in other areas of accounts including sales ledger.

Key responsibilities:

- Review and update supplier information on system

- Matching supplier invoices with purchase order or goods received note

- Coding and posting of supplier invoices, credit notes and employee expense claims into the accounting system

- Reconcile supplier statements

- Produce and post monthly accrual schedule/journal.

Are you the ideal candidate?

You will have:

-Minimum grade ‘B’ GCSEs in Maths and English

-‘A’ Levels or equivalent qualifications - Flexibility and excellent communication skills

-Ability to collaborate effectively with others

-Intermediate knowledge of Microsoft Excel

-Good working knowledge of payable subsystem of JDE or similar accounting system desirable but not essential.

We offer a competitive package including, amongst other benefits, a company pension scheme, 25 days annual leave, medical benefits, free car parking, free lunch in on-site restaurant and after a qualifying period, a share incentive plan. All employees are encouraged to further their personal development through training and education by the Company.

How to apply:

If you would like to be considered for this position, please apply online with your CV and covering letter at www.matthey.com/careers.

Closing date for applications: Monday, 24th July 2017

Johnson Matthey Plc is an equal opportunities employer and positively encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, religion or belief.