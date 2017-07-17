Monday, 17 July 2017

Graduates / Research Associate / Data Analyst

Job Title Graduates

Location Henley on Thames

Graduates Wanted!

Accession is a fast growing healthcare consultancy which helps clients across the pharmaceutical industry find creative, practical and actionable solutions to the challenges they face. Our industry leading consulting services and solutions help to ensure patients across the world continue to gain access to innovative and life changing medicines and devices.

Research Associate

This is an exciting opportunity for a commercially driven life science graduate to kick start their career in consulting. The successful candidate will work alongside Accession’s core consulting team on complex and high profile projects with clients from some of the biggest names in the global pharmaceutical industry.

Data Analyst

As part of our next phase of growth which uses Big Data as a key driver, Accession are looking for a technical expert to help analyse, interpret and model data from different datasets for client projects. This is a fantastic opportunity for graduates in a quantitative field (Degree in maths, statistics, computer science or economics preferred) to join our company at a time of significant growth.

For a full job spec or to apply, please send a covering letter explaining why (incl. salary expectations) and a copy of your CV to Lisa Wagstaff, Business Operations Director: lisa.wagstaff@accessionhealth.com

