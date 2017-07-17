Monday, 17 July 2017

Legal Secretary / Conveyancing Secretary

Job Title Office

Hewetts Solicitors, a busy solicitors office in Reading town centre, requires:

Legal Secretary - full-time

This role is varied and requires flexibility working with Family, Employment, Litigation and Probate department.

Salary negotiable.

Closing date for applications is 18th July 2017

Conveyancing Secretary - full-time

Must have residential conveyancing experience.

Salary negotiable.

Closing date for applications is 21 July 2017

Please send your C.V. to Ana Whitton, Hewetts Solicitors, by email acc1@hewetts.co.uk

- NO AGENCIES -

