Legal Secretary / Conveyancing Secretary

Tesco Express - Goring New Store opening Monday 7th August 2017 Vacancies available apply at www.... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
Job Title Office
Hewetts Solicitors, a busy solicitors office in Reading town centre, requires:
Legal Secretary - full-time
This role is varied and requires flexibility working with Family, Employment, Litigation and Probate department.
Salary negotiable.
Closing date for applications is 18th July 2017
Conveyancing Secretary - full-time
Must have residential conveyancing experience.
Salary negotiable.
Closing date for applications is 21 July 2017
Please send your C.V. to
- NO AGENCIES -
Tesco Express - Goring New Store opening Monday 7th August 2017 Vacancies available apply at www.... [more]
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. Quality Manager Full-time,... [more]
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. Watch Assembler Full-time,... [more]
POLL: Have your say