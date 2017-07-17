Monday, 17 July 2017

Receptionist

Job Title Department Support Administrator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Receptionist - full-time - required for busy High Street practice in Pangbourne.

Must be computer literate with the ability to work under pressure and willing to undertake secretarial/ admin duties.

Please send your C.V., covering letter and expected salary to Karen Charles: karen@richardwilsonlong.co.uk

Closing date Friday 21/07/2017

