Tesco Express - Goring New Store opening Monday 7th August 2017 Vacancies available apply at www.... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
Job Title Department Support Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Receptionist - full-time - required for busy High Street practice in Pangbourne.
Must be computer literate with the ability to work under pressure and willing to undertake secretarial/ admin duties.
Please send your C.V., covering letter and expected salary to Karen Charles: karen@richardwilsonlong.co.uk
Closing date Friday 21/07/2017
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. Quality Manager Full-time,... [more]
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. Watch Assembler Full-time,... [more]
