Saturday Office Assistant

Monday, 24 July 2017
Job Title Property Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Savills are seeking a Saturday Assistant for the Residential Sales Team in Henley. The role principally involves covering the office to assist the Sales team by handling email, telephone and walk-in enquiries 9
We would consider a job share between two persons provided that all Saturdays are covered.
Candidates must possess:
• Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – Outlook, Word and Excel
• Confident navigating folders & files in Windows explorer
• Good organisational & prioritising ability
• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
• Friendly, cheerful & enthusiastic
• Well presented
Full job description is available on request.
Closing date for applications 28th July 2017.
Please send a C.V and covering letter to Helen Booker – hbooker@savills.com
