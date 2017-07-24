Saturday Office Assistant

Savills are seeking a Saturday Assistant for the Residential Sales Team in Henley. The role principally involves covering the office to assist the Sales team by handling email, telephone and walk-in enquiries 9 a.m. —4 p.m. each Saturday.

We would consider a job share between two persons provided that all Saturdays are covered.

Candidates must possess:

• Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – Outlook, Word and Excel

• Confident navigating folders & files in Windows explorer

• Good organisational & prioritising ability

• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

• Friendly, cheerful & enthusiastic

• Well presented

Full job description is available on request.

Closing date for applications 28th July 2017.

Please send a C.V and covering letter to Helen Booker – hbooker@savills.com