Monday, 24 July 2017

Saturday Office Assistant

Job Title Property Administrator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Savills are seeking a Saturday Assistant for the Residential Sales Team in Henley. The role principally involves covering the office to assist the Sales team by handling email, telephone and walk-in enquiries 9 a.m.—4 p.m. each Saturday.

We would consider a job share between two persons provided that all Saturdays are covered.

Candidates must possess:
• Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – Outlook, Word and Excel
• Confident navigating folders & files in Windows explorer
• Good organisational & prioritising ability
• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
• Friendly, cheerful & enthusiastic
• Well presented

Full job description is available on request.

Closing date for applications 28th July 2017.

Please send a C.V and covering letter to Helen Booker – hbooker@savills.com

