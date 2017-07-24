Experienced Credit Controller required as soon as possible.

Where: based at our Head Office in Wallingford

Hours: 8:30 - 5:00 pm Monday to Friday, full-time

Salary: Excellent salary, negotiable for the right candidate

Lister Wilder are a family business that have been supplying farm machinery for over 70 years, dealing with a large and diverse customer base. With an ever-increasing portfolio of new accounts across our 9 depots, an opportunity has arisen within our Accounts Department for an experienced credit controller.

We are looking for someone who possesses the following:

• Excellent communication skills;

• Flexibility in attitude;

• Willing to tackle new tasks;

• Confi dent using IT systems;

• An eye for detail.

We can offer you:

• A great location and working environment;

• Working as part of a small friendly team;

• Onsite parking;

• Pension and other benefits;

• Excellent salary for the right candidate.



To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter to:

Ian Nutt, Managing Director, Lister Wilder Ltd, The Park, Portway, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, OX10 8FG

or email to ian@listerwilder.co.uk

Closing date for applications: Monday 31st July 2017