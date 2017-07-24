Savills are seeking a Saturday Assistant for the Residential Sales Team in Henley. The role ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
Job Title Credit Controller
Location CROWMARSH
Experienced Credit Controller required as soon as possible.
Where: based at our Head Office in Wallingford
Hours: 8:30 - 5:00 pm Monday to Friday, full-time
Salary: Excellent salary, negotiable for the right candidate
Lister Wilder
We are looking for someone who possesses the following:
• Excellent communication skills;
• Flexibility in attitude;
• Willing to tackle new tasks;
• Confi dent using IT systems;
• An eye for detail.
We can offer you:
• A great location and working environment;
• Working as part of a small friendly team;
• Onsite parking;
• Pension and other benefits;
• Excellent salary for the right candidate.
To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter to:
Ian Nutt, Managing Director, Lister Wilder Ltd, The Park, Portway, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, OX10 8FG
or email to ian@listerwilder.co.uk
Closing date for applications: Monday 31st July 2017
Savills are seeking a Saturday Assistant for the Residential Sales Team in Henley. The role ... [more]
Level 3 Nursery Nurses We are currently looking for experienced full-time Nursery Nurses to become ... [more]
Experienced Credit Controller required as soon as possible. Where: based at our Head Office in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say