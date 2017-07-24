Savills are seeking a Saturday Assistant for the Residential Sales Team in Henley. The role ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
Job Title Distribution Assistant
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Dispatch Assistant
Full Time, Permanent
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.
We are looking for an organised and enthusiastic individual to be part of our busy dispatch team.
Responsibilities will include picking and processing of watch and accessory orders ready for
Creating and controlling shipments and collections ensuring that deliveries are sent on time.
The ideal candidate will have some experience of stock control/Logistics but this is not essential.
They will need to have excellent communication skills, be self-confident, self-motivated, accurate and detail minded.
They should hold a UK driving licence.
To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com
