Dispatch Assistant

Full Time, Permanent

Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.

We are looking for an organised and enthusiastic individual to be part of our busy dispatch team.

Responsibilities will include picking and processing of watch and accessory orders ready for dispatching .

Creating and controlling shipments and collections ensuring that deliveries are sent on time.

The ideal candidate will have some experience of stock control/Logistics but this is not essential.

They will need to have excellent communication skills, be self-confident, self-motivated, accurate and detail minded.

They should hold a UK driving licence.

To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com