Job Title Dispatch Assistant

Job Type Permanent

Location Henley-on-Thames

Hours Full time

We are looking for an organised and enthusiastic individual to be part of our busy dispatch team. Responsibilities will include picking and processing of watch and accessory orders ready for dispatching. Creating and controlling shipments and collections ensuring that deliveries are sent on time.

The ideal candidate will have some experience of stock control/Logistics but this is not essential. They will need to have excellent communication skills, be self-confident, self-motivated, accurate and detail minded. They should hold a UK driving licence.

To apply for this role please send your CV and covering letter to careers@bremont.com

