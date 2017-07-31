Monday, 31 July 2017

Cleaner

Job Title Cleaner

Location Wargrave

Wargrave Parish Council is looking to recruit a Cleaner To carry out the weekly cleaning duties of the Council buildings. Part-time: 15 hours a week Monday to Friday (mainly mornings) £7.75 - £8.25 per hour. For further details including an application form, please visit the website www.wargrave.org.uk/vacancies or contact the Office 0118 9406084 Applications must be received by 31st August 2017

