Monday, 31 July 2017
Job Title Recruitment and HR Administrator
Job Type Permanent
Location Henley-on-Thames
Salary Up to £30k
Hours Full time
Are you a proactive self-starter seeking a new role to progress your career in HR? In this stand-alone position we are looking for someone to take control of all our Recruitment and HR administration. Professional, ambitious and with an added sparkle you will be the face of our brand and make the most of this exciting opportunity, reporting directly to the COO.
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.
Closing date for applications: Friday 11th August 2017.
To apply for this role please send your CV and covering letter to careers@bremont.com
