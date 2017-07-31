Monday, 31 July 2017

Recruitment and HR Administrator

Job Title Recruitment and HR Administrator

Job Type Permanent

Location Henley-on-Thames

Salary Up to £30k

Hours Full time

Are you a proactive self-starter seeking a new role to progress your career in HR? In this stand-alone position we are looking for someone to take control of all our Recruitment and HR administration. Professional, ambitious and with an added sparkle you will be the face of our brand and make the most of this exciting opportunity, reporting directly to the COO.

Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.
Closing date for applications: Friday 11th August 2017.

To apply for this role please send your CV and covering letter to careers@bremont.com

