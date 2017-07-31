Monday, 31 July 2017

Level 3 Nursery Nurses

Job Title Level 3 Nursery Nurses

Location Reading

We are currently looking for experienced full time Nursery Nurses to become part of our friendly team.

You will be required to have a dedicated and caring attitude towards your work and be committed to the safeguarding and welfare of children.

For an application pack please e-mail: hrbishopswood@gmail.com Bishopswood Day Nursery, Horsepond Rd, Gallowstree Common, Oxon RG4 9BT

Our nursery is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and ensure all our practices reﬂ ect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to an enhanced DBS check and other relevant employment checks.
We are an Equal Opportunity employer.

