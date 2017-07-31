Wargrave Parish Council is looking to recruit a Cleaner To carry out the weekly cleaning duties of ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
Job Title Level 3 Nursery Nurses
Location Reading
We are currently looking for experienced full time Nursery Nurses to become part of our friendly team.
You will be required to have a dedicated and caring attitude towards your work and be committed to the safeguarding and welfare of children.
For an application pack please e-mail: hrbishopswood@gmail.com Bishopswood Day Nursery, Horsepond Rd, Gallowstree Common, Oxon RG4 9BT
Our nursery is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and ensure all our practices reﬂ ect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to an enhanced DBS check and other relevant employment checks.
We are an Equal Opportunity employer.
Wargrave Parish Council is looking to recruit a Cleaner To carry out the weekly cleaning duties of ... [more]
We are looking for an organised and enthusiastic individual to be part of our busy dispatch team. ... [more]
Recruitment and HR Administrator
Are you a proactive self-starter seeking a new role to progress your career in HR? In this ... [more]
