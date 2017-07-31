Where: Based at our Head Office in Wallingford

Hours: 8.30–5.00pm Monday to Friday, full-time

Salary: Excellent salary, negotiable for the right candidate

Lister Wilder are a family business that have been supplying farm machinery for over 70 years, dealing with a large and diverse customer base. With an ever-increasing portfolio of new accounts across our 9 depots, an opportunity has arisen within our Accounts Department for an experienced credit controller.

We are looking for someone who possesses the following:

- Excellent communication skills;

- Flexibility in attitude;

- Willing to tackle new tasks;

- Confident using IT systems;

- An eye for detail.

We can offer you:

- A great location and working environment;

- Working as part of a small friendly team;

- Onsite parking;

- Pension and other benefits;

- Excellent salary for the right candidate.

To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter to: Ian Nutt, Managing Director, Lister Wilder Ltd, The Park, Portway, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, OX10 8FG or email to ian@listerwilder.co.uk

Closing date for applications: Monday 31st July 2017