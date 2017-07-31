Monday, 31 July 2017

Credit Controller

Job Title Credit Controller

Job Type Permanent

Location Wallingford

Hours Full time

Where: Based at our Head Office in Wallingford
Hours: 8.30–5.00pm Monday to Friday, full-time
Salary: Excellent salary, negotiable for the right candidate

Lister Wilder are a family business that have been supplying farm machinery for over 70 years, dealing with a large and diverse customer base. With an ever-increasing portfolio of new accounts across our 9 depots, an opportunity has arisen within our Accounts Department for an experienced credit controller.

We are looking for someone who possesses the following:
- Excellent communication skills;
- Flexibility in attitude;
- Willing to tackle new tasks;
- Confident using IT systems;
- An eye for detail.

We can offer you:
- A great location and working environment;
- Working as part of a small friendly team;
- Onsite parking;
- Pension and other benefits;
- Excellent salary for the right candidate.

To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter to: Ian Nutt, Managing Director, Lister Wilder Ltd, The Park, Portway, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, OX10 8FG or email to ian@listerwilder.co.uk

Closing date for applications: Monday 31st July 2017

