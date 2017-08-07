Mortimer Burnett, certified accountants and business consultants, seek a part-time Office ... [more]
Tuesday, 08 August 2017
Job Title Retail
Location WATLINGTON
Christmas is coming!
The Tree Barn at Christmas Common is seeking a Shop Assistant, to start to help with pricing, set up and sales at The Tree Barn Christmas Shop (no outside work on trees).
Full time from the beginning of September to 24th December. Would suit practical, hard working gap student, who loves Christmas! Working all weekends from November onwards.
Send C.V. to Jane@thetreebarn.co.uk
