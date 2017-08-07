Mortimer Burnett, certified accountants and business consultants, seek a part-time Office ... [more]
Tuesday, 08 August 2017
Job Title Cleaner
Location Wargrave
Wargrave Parish Council is looking to recruit a Cleaner to carry out the weekly cleaning duties of the Council buildings.
Part-time: 15 hours a week Monday to Friday (mainly mornings) £7.75 - £8.25 per hour.
For further details including an application form, please visit the website www.wargrave.org.uk/vacancies or contact the Office 0118 9406084 Applications must be received by 31st August 2017
Mortimer Burnett, certified accountants and business consultants, seek a part-time Office ... [more]
Christmas is coming! The Tree Barn at Christmas Common is seeking a Shop Assistant, to start to ... [more]
Wargrave Parish Council is looking to recruit a Cleaner to carry out the weekly cleaning duties of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say