After-School Cookery Club Teacher (part-time role)

We’re looking for enthusiastic people who love to cook and who are up for a challenge to join our fantastic team of teachers. We are currently recruiting for Smart Raspberry Cookery Teachers to help deliver our after-school programmes in the Reading/ Wokingham, Henley, High Wycombe and Chesham/Amersham areas.

All necessary training will be provided. Driving license is required, as you will be travelling to different schools.

£10.00 per hour

Smart Raspberry Cookery School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people. The successful candidate will be subject to an enhanced DBS disclosure and checks with past employers.

If you have a love for food and an aptitude for working with children, please send us your CV and a cover letter via email to info@smartraspberry.com