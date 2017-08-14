ICT Technician

IT Technician required for September 2017 or earlier.

Moulsford Preparatory School is looking to appoint an enthusiastic IT Technician to support the Network Manager in the maintenance, development and use of the IT infrastructure.

The successful candidate should be an excellent communicator, have a real passion for everything IT and be keen to embrace new technologies.

It would be desirable for you to have experience in Windows, but more importantly OSX and iOS environments.

Competitive salary subject to experience. Generous company pension scheme. 5 weeks holiday a year plus statutory holidays.

Candidates should complete an application form to be received by the School Bursar no later than Wednesday 23rd August 2017

The application form can be found on the website www.moulsford.com or via the School Office - email: pa.registrar@moulsford.com

Tel: 01491 651438

The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening, including submission of an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate.

Registered Charity No 309643.

MOULSFORD PREP SCHOOL