Minibus Driver

Required for September 2017

Moulsford Preparatory School is looking to appoint a part-time Minibus Driver.

Hours of Work will be Monday – Friday 6:45 – 8:45am term time only.

Competitive salary.

Candidates must have a current driving license. Nominibus driving experience needed as training will be provided.

Candidates should complete an application form to be received by the School Bursar no later than Friday 25th August 2017

The application form can be found on the website www.moulsford.com or via the School Office - email:pa.registrar@moulsford.com

Tel: 01491 651438

The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening, including submission of an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate.

Registered Charity No 309643.

MOULSFORD PREP SCHOOL