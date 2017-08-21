Sous Chef wanted full-time, permanent position, at the Shoulder of Mutton, Playhatch. For more ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
Job Title Activity Services Admin
Location Henley on Thames
ACTIVITY SERVICES
part-time, £11.00 per hour – 15 hours a week
We have a great opportunity to appoint an Activity Services
We are seeking an enthusiastic, approachable and creative individual to be responsible for the delivery of activities to our clients.
Headway Thames Valley is a small independent charity based in Henley-on-Thames providing support, advice and slow stream rehabilitation to adults with acquired brain injury (ABI) together with their families and carers. The charity is evolving to serve the changing needs of its clients in the Thames Valley.
of Support Workers.
It would be useful if the applicant held a clean, current driving licence and be willing to drive our wheelchair adapted car and/or undertake minibus driver training.
The position is subject to satisfactory references and a DBS check.
Headway Thames Valley operates an Equal Opportunities Policy in employment, service provision and development activity.
If you would like to find out more about the position, please contact Catherine Baron on 01491 411469. To apply please visit our website www.headwaythamesvalley.org.uk to download an application form and job description. Please either email your completed application form to cbaron@headwaythamesvalley.org.uk or post to
Brunner Hall, 84b Greys Road,
Henley-on-Thames RG9 1TF.
Closing date is Wednesday, August
Registered charity number: 900591
Activity Services Co-ordinator
