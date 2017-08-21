Monday, 21 August 2017

Activity Services Co-ordinator

Job Title Activity Services Admin

Location Henley on Thames

ACTIVITY SERVICES CO-ORDINATOR
part-time, £11.00 per hour – 15 hours a week

We have a great opportunity to appoint an Activity Services Co-ordinator for 2 days a week on a Monday and Wednesday at our Day Centre.

We are seeking an enthusiastic, approachable and creative individual to be responsible for the delivery of activities to our clients.

Headway Thames Valley is a small independent charity based in Henley-on-Thames providing support, advice and slow stream rehabilitation to adults with acquired brain injury (ABI) together with their families and carers. The charity is evolving to serve the changing needs of its clients in the Thames Valley.

Ideally applicants should have a Diploma 3 in Health & Social Care and preferably have some experience of working with ABI clients. Effective leadership and good communication skills are essential together with the ability to motivate a small team
of Support Workers.

It would be useful if the applicant held a clean, current driving licence and be willing to drive our wheelchair adapted car and/or undertake minibus driver training.
The position is subject to satisfactory references and a DBS check.

Headway Thames Valley operates an Equal Opportunities Policy in employment, service provision and development activity.

If you would like to find out more about the position, please contact Catherine Baron on 01491 411469. To apply please visit our website www.headwaythamesvalley.org.uk to download an application form and job description. Please either email your completed application form to cbaron@headwaythamesvalley.org.uk or post to

Brunner Hall, 84b Greys Road,
Henley-on-Thames RG9 1TF.

Closing date is Wednesday, August 23 2017.
Registered charity number: 900591

