Design and Technology Technician

Monday, 21 August 2017
Job Title Technician
Location Moulsford on Thames
Design & Technology Technician
Required for September 2017, term-time only.
Moulsford Preparatory School is looking to appoint a part-time D & T Technician.
Hours of Work will be 8 hours per week in two 4 hour blocks, days and time to be agreed.
Competitive salary. Technical experience desirable.
Candidates should complete an application form to be received by the School Bursar no later than Friday 25th August 2017
The application form can be found on the website www.moulsford.com or via the School Office - email:pa.registrar@moulsford.com
Tel: 01491 651438
The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening, including submission of an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate.
Registered Charity No 309643.
MOULSFORD PREP SCHOOL
