Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Receptionist / Administrator

Job Title Receptionist/Administrator

Job Type Permanent

Location Nettlebed

Hours Part time

We are a small, friendly medical practice looking to recruit capable team members to assist us in providing a high standard of care and service to our patients.

We require a part-time permanent Receptionist/Administrator

Various shifts available – mornings and afternoons

Previous reception experience would be advantageous, but is not essential as full training will be given.

Flexibility to cover annual leave is essential, as are good computer skills.

We also require a Temporary/Relief Receptionist/Administrator

Closing date: Friday 8th September. For further details on either post please contact Pat McGill, Practice Manager, 01491 641204.

To apply, please send your c.v. to Nettlebed Surgery, Wanbourne Lane, Nettlebed, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 5AJ or by email to patricia.mcgill@nhs.net 

Jobs

Carers

Community Carers wanted to look after our clients in their own homes, covering Henley and ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33