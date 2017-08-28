Community Carers wanted to look after our clients in their own homes, covering Henley and ... [more]
Monday, 28 August 2017
Job Title Receptionist/Administrator
Job Type Permanent
Location Nettlebed
Hours Part time
We are a small, friendly medical practice looking to recruit capable team members to assist us in providing a high standard of care and service to our patients.
We require a part-time permanent Receptionist/Administrator
Various shifts available – mornings and afternoons
Previous reception experience would be advantageous, but is not essential as full training will be given.
Flexibility to cover annual leave is essential, as are good computer skills.
We also require a Temporary/Relief Receptionist/Administrator
Closing date: Friday 8th September. For further details on either post please contact Pat McGill, Practice Manager, 01491 641204.
To apply, please send your c.v. to Nettlebed Surgery, Wanbourne Lane, Nettlebed, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 5AJ or by email to patricia.mcgill@nhs.net
Temporary Production Operative
