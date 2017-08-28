Monday, 28 August 2017

Shop salesperson

Job Title Shop Salesperson

Job Type Permanent

Location Marlow Bottom

Hours Full time

We are looking for energetic people with a good attention to detail and examples of excellent customer service to join our busy shop/events team.

This role includes shop service and prep over a five day week including Saturdays plus assistance at Rebellion Events, including our Open and Member evenings. Immediate start available with full training given.

Please send c.v. with cover letter by email to trasna@rebellionbeer.co.uk or post to Trasna Cryer, Rebellion Beer Co., Bencome Farm, Marlow, SL7 3LT

