Registered Nurse

Full or part-time, up to 37.5 hours per week plus at least one night per week, term-time only

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a RGN, RN(Child) or RM to join our dedicated Health Centre Team in this prestigious boarding school for girls.

The Health Centre plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of the girls and staff at Wycombe Abbey, and the nurses work particularly closely with boarding staff and parents. This is an excellent opportunity to consolidate a variety of nursing skills, whilst developing knowledge in managing chronic medical conditions and specific needs of adolescent girls.

There is a generous training budget to allow for the professional development of nursing staff.

The ideal candidate will enjoy working with teenagers and will have a positive and flexible approach. Previous experience in a school role is desirable but not essential, as full training will be given.

Benefits include:

* Competitive, pro-rata salary

* Free meals in term time

* Glorious grounds to enjoy with easy access to the town and excellent transport links

* School holidays

* Use of the school’s excellent sporting facilities.

If you are considering this role, an informal visit is recommended, or telephone 07973790062 for further details. To apply: please complete the Application Form for Support Staff and return to Human Resources via: wetenhallj@wycombeabbey.com.

Further details are found under ‘Vacancies’ on the School website: www.wycombeabbey.com

Closing date: 12 noon, 4 September 2017 Wycombe Abbey School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. The successful applicant will be subject to an Enhanced DBS check.