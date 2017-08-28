Monday, 28 August 2017

Temporary Production Operative

Job Title Production Operative

Job Type Temporary

Location Dunsden

Salary £8 per hour

ONELAN Ltd is a small, friendly digital signage company in Dunsden, near Reading, which manufactures and develops media players and associated software. We're looking for someone to help in our Warehouse and Production department on a temporary basis until the end of the year.

Some weekend working may be required.

No experience is necessary as full training will be given.

Duties will include assembling media players and preparing and packing players for despatch.

Hourly rate £8

To apply, please send your CV to: office.manager@onelan.com. Tel 01491 411400

